EXPLAINER: Why are UK and the EU still fighting over Brexit?

AP National News

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the European Union are once again trading insults and accusations as they wrangle over Brexit. The current conflict centers on arrangements for Northern Ireland, which shares a land border with EU member Ireland. Britain says new customs checks and other barriers to goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. are causing economic hardship and undermining Northern Ireland’s peace process. The EU is set to propose waiving some checks, but the U.K. has suggested that won’t be enough: It also wants the EU’s top court removed as ultimate arbiter of the deal. That will be hard for the EU to accept, and without a breakthrough, a trade war could be looming.