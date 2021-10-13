Adoption fees waived at Colorado Springs animal shelter for Adopt-A-Dog Month

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- More than 3 million dogs across the country live in shelters, but for the past 40 years, American Humane has used October to celebrate Adopt-a-Dog Month.

It's a push to get the dogs out of the shelter or foster home and into their forever homes.

At All Breed Rescue & Training in Colorado Springs, there are 30 dogs up for adoption.

"Our dogs are, in some ways, special-needs dogs, and so a lot of times they might get overlooked by cute puppies or smaller dogs who may not have the behavioral training needs that our dogs do," said Lauren Fox, the executive director at All Breed Rescue & Training. "So having a month to highlight shelter dogs, special-needs dogs is really important to bring public awareness and see if we can find their forever home."

For the month of October, all adoption fees at All Breed Rescue & Training are being waived because Heuberger Subaru is helping to cover the costs.

If adoption isn't in the cards for you, you can also foster, attend events, donate, and give things like toys and leashes.