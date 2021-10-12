Veteran with PTSD seeks leniency for anti-police pipe bombs

AP Colorado

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado Army veteran who pleaded guilty after the FBI found four pipe bombs in his home last year is asking for leniency when he is sentenced Wednesday. The bombs were discovered in Bradley Bunn’s home as he prepared to go to an armed protest of pandemic restrictions at the state Capitol. Bunn told investigators the bombs were intended to protect himself against any authorities who might raid his home to seize his weapons. His lawyer says a line can be drawn from his combat experience to the declining mental health and delusional thinking that she claims led him to create the bombs.