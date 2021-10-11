Suspected cartel gunmen in north Mexico kill 3-year-old boy

News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexico say suspected drug cartel gunmen opened fire on a car, killing a 3-year-old boy and wounding the child’s parents. Prosecutors for the border state of Sonora say that after Monday’s attack in Ciudad Obregon, the father managed to drive the car to a hospital, where the toddler was pronounced dead. The state prosecutors’ office says in a statement that “it hurts us as a society when drug cartels take the lives of children.” Sonora has been wracked by gang violence, including the killings of at least half a dozen Indigenous people.