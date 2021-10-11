CSPD displays special patch for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is taking a subtle extra step to raise awareness for victims during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Through October, the department will display a special purple CSPD patch across some department vehicles. According to police, the patch is a reminder to "always watch out for your neighbor," and to intervene when you know someone in need of help.

Additionally, CSPD wants to remind everyone, "if you or someone you know is experiencing relationship violence, know that there is help available. We will always be here for you."

The department added there is still work that's needed to be done in the Pikes Peak area to protect people against intimate partner violence.

According to a report published by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, roughly 33 percent of Colorado women and 29 percent of Colorado men have experienced partner violence, sexual violence, and/or stalking in their life.

For local resources, click here.

For the National Domestic Violence Hotline call 800-799-7233 or click here.