Colorado College hosts first regular-season game in new Ed Robson Arena

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado College Tigers are taking to the ice for their first regular-season game in the school's brand new Ed Robson Arena in downtown Colorado Springs.



KRDO is broadcasting the Tigers' first game against the St. Lawrence Saints. The puck will drop at 7:30 p.m., but we'll have a pregame show featuring the KRDO Sports team starting at 7 p.m.



You can watch the pregame show in this article, but tune to KRDO NewsChannel 13 to watch the full game.

You can take a look at the inside of the new arena with KRDO Sports Director Rob Namnoum at this link.

We'll update this article with segments from the Tigers' first game throughout the night. Check back for updates.