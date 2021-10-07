Train collision in Tunisian capital injures 33

CNN - Europe/Mideast/Africa

By Hamdi Alkhshali, CNN

At least 33 people suffered following a collision between two passenger trains in the south of Tunis on Thursday evening, state news TAP said.

TAP said a passenger train collided with a stationary train near Megrine Riadh station in the Tunisian capital, according to Hassen Miaadi, spokesperson for the Tunisian National Railway Company.

More than 10 ambulances and several rescue teams were deployed to the site and an investigation was initiated to determine the cause of the collision.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

