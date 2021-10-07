‘Boo at the Zoo’ at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo returns October 16

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is hosting its annual "Boo at the Zoo" event starting October 16.

The event features a unique trick-or-treating opportunity and Halloween festivities like a pumpkin patch and a haunted house. There will also be a "Ghoulish Graveyard" and "Pirates Cove."

An elephant-sized amount of candy will be handed out at the zoo, weighing in at 4.5 tons. The supply is purchased from companies that are members of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, an organization that aims to protect orangutan habitats in the wild.

Boo at the Zoo will be held October 16-17, 23-24, and 29-31 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are required and the zoo will close for daytime admission at 3 p.m. on those dates.

The zoo is also looking for volunteers to hand out candy, direct traffic, and staff the haunted house. Anyone over the age of 13 is eligible to volunteer.

Though costumes are welcome, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is requiring that anyone 12 years of age or older not wear full-face costume masks or bring costume weapons. Additionally, balloons are not allowed inside the zoo for the safety of animals.