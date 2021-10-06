Sheriff’s office says it’s been asked to help look for Brian Laundrie at nature reserve

CNN - National

By Leyla Santiago, Sara Weisfeldt and Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was asked to help Wednesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie at a Florida nature reserve, the office said.

Aerial video recorded above the Carlton Reserve showed police vehicles in the area.

Steven Bertolino, an attorney for Laundrie’s parents, confirmed to CNN that authorities are communicating with him about any developments, but said he was otherwise unable to comment.

Police are looking for Laundrie following the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, whose remains were found last month in Wyoming after the pair took a cross-country road trip.

Though authorities have not explicitly connected Laundrie to Petito’s death, they’ve been looking for him, in part over a federal arrest warrant accusing him of illegally using another person’s debit card.

North Port, Florida, police have said Laundrie returned to the couple’s home on his own from their trip on September 1 — roughly 10 days before Petito’s family reported her missing. The white van the couple had been traveling in was later recovered at the home.

More than two weeks later, Laundrie’s parents — who had not been communicating with authorities, other than through their attorney — requested police come to their home where they shared they hadn’t seen their son since September 14.

This week, Bertolino told CNN that upon further communication with the FBI, “we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, September 13.”

“The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events,” Bertolino said Wednesday. “Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday September 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday September 13.”

North Port police confirmed Wednesday that an abandoned vehicle notice was placed on a Ford Mustang belonging to the Laundrie family outside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on September 14.

Myakkahatchee park is an entrance to the Carlton Reserve.

Bertolino told CNN on Wednesday that Laundrie’s father, Chris, went to look for him on the night of September 13 when he didn’t return from the park.

The next day, on September 14, both of Brian’s parents returned to the area to look for Brian and saw the citation on the car, Bertolino said.

The parents returned again the next day, September 15, to retrieve the vehicle.

