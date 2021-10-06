Skip to Content
Fatal house fire in northern Pueblo neighborhood

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Fire Department confirmed Wednesday an overnight fire was fatal.

According to the department, the house fire happened in the University Park neighborhood.

At this time, details are limited. More information will be released when the next of kin is notified. The fire department said, "one family will never be the same," and asks the community to keep the victim's family in their thoughts.

