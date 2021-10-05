Structure fire in Ellicott, El Paso County Sheriff assisting

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fire crews began battling a structure fire in Ellicott Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Ellicott Fire Protection District.

According to the sheriff's office, the structure fire is in the 2700 block of Jayhawk Ave.

EPSO assisting on scene of a structure fire in the 27000 blk Jayhawk Ave in Ellicott. Ellicott FD is lead FD on scene. We are on scene assisting however as of now, this is a fire scene. Media, refer all ques. to Ellicott FD. As always if that changes we will update. pic.twitter.com/V6Oa4gDPKS — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 6, 2021

