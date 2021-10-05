Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:07 PM
Published 10:13 PM

Structure fire in Ellicott, El Paso County Sheriff assisting

MGN

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fire crews began battling a structure fire in Ellicott Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Ellicott Fire Protection District.

According to the sheriff's office, the structure fire is in the 2700 block of Jayhawk Ave.

This is a developing story.

Local News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content