RV catches fire during propane fill-up in Pueblo West

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An RV was engulfed in flames during a propane fill-up Tuesday morning in Pueblo West.

Firefighters in Pueblo West were immediately called to the scene at 780 E. Industrial Boulevard.

According to a KRDO photographer, a couple just got the RV out of storage before a trip to Florida and the husband was filling up propane when he noticed that a fire started. He then got his wife out of the RV before the flames spread inside.

There were no injuries reported.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to the gas station.

This is a developing story.