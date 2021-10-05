Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:27 AM

RV catches fire during propane fill-up in Pueblo West

RV Caught fire pubelo
KRDO

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An RV was engulfed in flames during a propane fill-up Tuesday morning in Pueblo West.

Firefighters in Pueblo West were immediately called to the scene at 780 E. Industrial Boulevard.

According to a KRDO photographer, a couple just got the RV out of storage before a trip to Florida and the husband was filling up propane when he noticed that a fire started. He then got his wife out of the RV before the flames spread inside.

There were no injuries reported.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to the gas station.

This is a developing story.

Local News
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Good

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content