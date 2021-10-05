Pandemic-related labor shortage causing milk shortage in some Colorado schools

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Denver Public Schools reports a milk shortage due to the labor shortage sparked by the pandemic.

According to officials, there are dozens of unfilled jobs in the dairy industry, including drivers providing milk to businesses, like DPS.

"All companies are looking for workers to work at that wage and do these jobs, which can not be done from home, and therefore they have to be at the site and labor is reluctant to do this," said Kishore Kulkarni, a professor of economics at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

According to Kulkarni, it's not just lower-wage jobs experiencing a labor shortage. Kulkarni says higher-paying positions aren't being filled because companies have to be careful when hiring employees who will be working from home.

He predicts the labor shortage to continue for a while, saying it may not be resolved for months.

DPS told parents and guardians to send their students to school with a water bottle.