Gov. Polis issues executive order ending pandemic-related rent forgiveness in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- An executive order issued by Governor Jared Polis on Sunday officially ended pandemic-related rent forgiveness in Colorado.

The order puts an end to temporary protections for renters at risk of eviction. Protections were originally put in place preventing landlords from evicting tenants without providing a 30 days notice first.

Also, the executive order suspends State Personnel Board Rule 4. This will allow the state to begin firing state employees that have refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine if required by their job description.

