today at 7:44 AM
Published 7:06 AM

Santa Fe Ave reopens after water main break closes road in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Santa Fe Avenue reopens after water main break closed 7th and 8th street in Pueblo early Monday.

According to Pueblo Water, road crews were working to clear up the roads from the debris and mud.

7th and 8th streets are back open just before the morning commute.

Local News / Pueblo / Traffic
Jordan Good

