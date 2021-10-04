Santa Fe Ave reopens after water main break closes road in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Santa Fe Avenue reopens after water main break closed 7th and 8th street in Pueblo early Monday.
According to Pueblo Water, road crews were working to clear up the roads from the debris and mud.
7th and 8th streets are back open just before the morning commute.
BREAKING: A early morning main break near 8th and Albany has forced the closer of the 8th Street Bridge in Pueblo and Pueblo Water crews are on the scene. No ETA as to when the bridge will be reopened. @ChieftainNews @KOAA @KRDONC13 @KKTV11News @FOX21News— Pueblo Water (@Puebloh2o) October 4, 2021
