Officer kills shoplifting suspect who allegedly fired gun

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say a person suspected of shoplifting was shot and killed by a police officer after the man fired at the officer on Sunday in Colorado Springs. According to police, the suspect ran from a Walmart and refused commands to stop, eventually hiding behind a car. The officer used a stun gun but the suspect was able to pull out a gun and fired at least one shot. The officer fired at least one round, hitting the man. Police say officers took the man’s gun and performed first aid but he died after being taken to the hospital.