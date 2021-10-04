Hamilton performances rescheduled at Buell Theatre in Denver

News

Denver (KRDO)-- The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has announced the new dates for the Broadway Musical "Hamilton," after the pandemic forced the show to postpone performances.

Anyone who bought a ticket to the original shows will receive an email with the date(s) of rescheduled tickets. If you can't find that email you can see new performance dates and tickets by logging into your account.

Tickets for anyone who didn't snag a ticket last year go on sale tomorrow, October 5th at 10 a.m. Click here to have a look at the performance schedule.

Performances begin next year on Feb. 16th and last through March 27th.