3 Front Range ski areas in Colorado vying to be 1st to open

DENVER (AP) — Three Front Range ski areas vying for the annual distinction of being the first to open for the season could begin snowmaking operations very soon. They just need Mother Nature to cooperate. The Denver Post reports that in 15 of the past 20 years, at least one of those areas _ Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Keystone _ has opened during the second or third week of October. And they usually rely heavily on manmade snow. But the National Weather Service says this October is likely to have above-average temperatures with average or slightly below-average precipitation.