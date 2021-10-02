Ole Miss No. 2 receiver Mingo out for game with No. 1 Bama

News

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo didn’t dress for the game with No. 1 Alabama. The 12th-ranked Rebels’ No. 2 receiver was wearing shorts during pregame warmups at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with a boot on his left foot. An Ole Miss spokesman said coach Lane Kiffin would address his injury after the game. Mingo has 15 catches for 290 yards and three touchdowns through the first three games. The Rebels came into the league leading the nation in total yards and points per game.