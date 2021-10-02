Grieving family asking for help finding driver who caused their son’s death in Atlanta

News

By ALLEN DEVLIN

ATLANTA (WGCL) — An Atlanta family is in mourning tonight following the death of 27-year-old Michael Turner; who is described as a kind-hearted social butterfly liked by everyone.

“He was always the life of the party and he would always make sure everyone felt loved,“ said Turners girlfriend and would be fiancé Valerie Terrell. “That was my favorite part about him.”

“He was just loving,” said Turners brother Mercer Thompson. “Would do anything for anyone.”

Police say Turner was riding his motorcycle Saturday when a Black SUV turned in front of him, forcing the newly licensed motorcyclist to swerve to avoid the SUV and crash into a tree near Stone Mountain Highway and Parkwood Road.

Police say the driver of the SUV got out of his vehicle, observed the crashed Turner, got back into his vehicle and drove away.

His family first noticed something was wrong when he went “missing” and could not be reached.

“We were just really worried and we just didn’t understand why he wasn’t returning calls,” said Turners mom, Karen.

Gwinnett Police are currently looking for the driver of the black SUV and are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

“I want to believe that they were just scared and they want to come forward,” said Karen. “I want to believe the best that this person is not bad and they were just scared.”

*They were just scared… made a mistake. People make mistakes, but this person needs to come forward,” said Michael’s dad Eric.

The investigation is on-going. If anyone has any information to share in regards to the case, you are asked to contact GCPD Accident Investigation Unit at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visitwww.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

“We’re hurting. So bad. All of us, said Michaels sister Kayla Pfannebecker. “All of his friends all of his just everyone is hurting. So bad.”

