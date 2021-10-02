Bucs say Gronkowski out for Sunday’s game at New England

AP National Sports

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss his return trip to New England because of a rib injury. The team downgraded Gronkowski to out and he did not travel with the Super Bowl champions for Sunday night’s anticipated matchup with the Patriots. Gronkowski was listed as doubtful on Friday. It will mark the first game he has missed since he came out of retirement to play alongside Tom Brady with the Buccaneers.