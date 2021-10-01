Police in N Ireland arrest 2 more over journalist’s slaying

AP National News

LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland have arrested two more men Friday over the death of a young journalist who was shot and killed while covering a 2019 riot. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the men, ages 44 and 53, were arrested in the Londonderry area under the Terrorism Act on Friday. Their arrests take the number of people charged in connection with Lyra McKee’s death and related offenses to nine. The 29-year-old McKee was standing near a police officer while observing an anti-police riot when a bullet fired by a masked gunman struck her. A small paramilitary group that opposes Northern Ireland’s peace process has said its members shot the journalist by accident while firing at police.