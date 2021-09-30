The I-25 Gap project on-time and on-budget, entering final year

News

DOUGLAS/EL PASO COUNTIES, Colo. (KRDO)-- The I-25 South Gap project is entering its final year of construction, and according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, it's not only set to finish on time, but also within the budget.

Over the past 3 years more than 3,251 people have invested 1.3 million hours to improve Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Monument.

The 18-mile stretch on I-25 will have a new Express Lane in each direction, wider shoulders, five new bridges, four new wildlife crossings, and 28 miles of deer fencing.

The entire project is expected to conclude in November 2022.

Drivers can expect to see paving operations and crews finishing bridge work (specifically in Larkspur and Monument), which may require I-25, ramp and bridge closures.

I-25 commuters will soon get to enjoy wider travel lanes as crews eliminate the barrier through the work zone. Although travel lanes are becoming wider, according to CDOT, it's still vital for drivers to obey posted speed limits, keep a safe following distance and never drive distracted or impaired.