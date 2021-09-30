Sexual assault charge against UCCS soccer coached dismissed

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A UCCS soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2015 is no longer facing charges.

David Meyer, 25, was arrested by Colorado Springs Police on Sept. 20 after CSPD said an adult woman reported in August that she was assaulted by Meyer at a Halloween party in 2015.

According to court records, no charges for sexual assault were subsequently filed by the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office despite the arrest a little more than one week ago. Court records show that the case is closed.

During a court hearing on Thursday, prosecutors said they do not have enough evidence to file charges at this time.

After charges were dismissed in court, the alleged victim spoke to the court about her disappointment with the legal system.

"For six years I struggled to be present with the pain that was inflicted upon me by David Meyer," said the alleged victim. "I do not remember everything that happened to me in that bedroom, but I remember enough to know that David Meyer took my inability to consent as an opportunity to violate me."

She continued, "I was raped in the dark and practically unconscious behind a bedroom door barricaded shut from the inside. I do not remember everything that happened to me in that bedroom and I remember enough to know that David Meyer took my inability to consent as an opportunity to as an opportunity to violate me."

Meyer was an assistant soccer coach for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and a full-time coach with the Pride Soccer Club at the time of his arrest. The 25-year old was let go from his position as an assistant soccer coach at UCCS after his arrest.

KRDO reached out to Meyer's attorney to see if the defendant or his attorney would be willing to comment on the dismissal of the charges. We are still waiting on a response.