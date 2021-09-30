Owner says bar has been robbed twice in 8 days

CNN - Regional

By Camila Orti

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A bar in the Kenton neighborhood that’s still trying to recover after an armed robbery last week was targeted again Tuesday night.

Surveillance video from the Kenton Club shows a man casually walk behind the bar around 8 p.m. on Tuesday with a gun at his side. Owner Doreen Waitt said he asked the bartender for all of the money in the register – the second time it has been emptied in the last eight days.

Back on Sept. 20, there was a more violent armed robbery as two men came in during the early morning hours with guns drawn, and even maced the bartender.

“Every bar, every business is a target and I don’t know what to do other than hire an armed guard at our door and that’s gonna cost us so much, and our staff is scared you know, do you wanna come back to work?” Waitt told FOX 12.

Waitt says her bartender from the first incident still hasn’t been able to come back. Waitt told FOX 12 she wants to see the city take action and provide more resources to the police department, so that businesses like hers can operate without fear.

Portland police told FOX 12 last week a supervisor attended Kenton’s neighborhood association meeting to hear some of those concerns. They have asked officers to drive through the area more often between 911 calls, but say that is hard as officers go from call to call and staffing levels and the budget has decreased as calls for service increase.

Police are investigating both robberies at Kenton Club and don’t have any information at this time about possible suspects. Anyone who has information about the robberies or suspects should reach out to police.

