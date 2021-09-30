CSPD awarded for traffic enforcement

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department was recognized for its work keeping roads safe.

Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Mothers Against Drunk Driving awarded law enforcement champions with outstanding contributions in the prevention and enforcement of impaired driving, traffic safety, or occupant protection.

According to CDOT, recipients demonstrated efforts through DUI patrols, safety belt campaigns, advanced training, drug recognition expert activity, high visibility enforcement tactics, community engagement, prevention programs, and other related activities.

Colorado Springs Police Officers Craic Calkins and James Carson were awarded for their hard work over the last year. Chief Vincent Niski received an award for excellence in leadership. CSPD's Major Crash Team was also recognized for its dedication to investigating impaired driving crashes.

“We are grateful to the brave men and women in law enforcement who keep our roads and communities safe, even during ever-changing circumstances like a global pandemic,” said Darrell Lingk, director of the Highway Safety Office at CDOT. “At CDOT, we are committed to recognizing the important services provided by public safety officials, as well as our own responsibility to do whatever we can to keep them safe on the job.”

However, CDOT reports fatalities from suspected drunk and drugged driving are up 14% over 2020 and 33% over 2019. According to CSPD, El Paso County has the most traffic fatalities in the state with 60 traffic-related deaths so far in 2021.

