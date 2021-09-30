Colorado Springs Mayor Suthers set to deliver State of the City in October

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is set to deliver his State of the City in October.

On Friday, October 15, Suthers will deliver his seventh address at the Broadmoor.

According to the Mayor's office, the speech will cover the city's resiliency throughout the pandemic, infrastructure, economic improvements, as well as some of the city's current challenges.

The State of the City will be broadcast live on Facebook and the city's government access station. The event begins at 11:30 a.m.

People wishing to attend the event in person must register here.