Vets warn dog owners about flu season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As flu season approaches for humans, vets are warning dog owners to get their furry friends a flu shot.

In Los Angeles, data shows there are record breaking canine influenza outbreaks, prompting vets to encourage owners to get their dogs vaccinated.

Dogs can show similar symptoms as humans once they catch the flu; watery eyes, sneezing, and nasal mucus. Sometimes dogs can develop pneumonia which could land your pet in the emergency room.

Experts say if your dog doesn't have a flu shot, you should be mindful about where you're taking them. Dog parks and boarding facilities are key places where dogs can get sick.

Like humans, dogs who catch the flu should be isolated from other animals to avoid spreading germs.