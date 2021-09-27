Udoka misses Celtics media day, to be ready for camp

AP National Sports

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 this month and was in his last day of isolation when the team convened for media day. Udoka is vaccinated and says he was asymptomatic except for a slight headache. He will be able to preside over the first day of training camp Tuesday. Udoka took over when president of basketball operations Danny Ainge retired and coach Brad Stevens moved upstairs to replace him.