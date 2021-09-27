HSPPR takes in 9 dogs displaced from Hurricane Ida

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are taking in nine dogs Monday afternoon that were displaced from Hurricane Ida.

According to a press release, volunteers from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Community Animal Response Team (CART) were sent to Louisiana last week to help set up emergency shelters in New Orleans and Terrebonne, Louisiana to provide care for homeless cats and dogs displaced by Hurricane Ida.

Nine dogs will arrive in Colorado Springs by airplane with the help of Louisiana SPCA at Centennial Airport. HSPPR and other animal organizations will welcome the animals. The aircraft is temperature-controlled and will be flown by Wings of Rescue, a nonprofit pet-transportation group.

The animals will be evaluated by behavior and veterinary teams prior to being put up for adoption.

“The CART team has been very busy helping with the daily care of over 100 animals in Terrebonne Parish, LA and around 120 animals in New Orleans,” says Samantha Kirby, CART Manager for HSPPR. “Our days are 13 hours long and we’re helping with the feeding, walking, and enrichment activities for the dogs to help them cope with all the change they’ve experienced the last few weeks. There are some really great dogs here, so we’re excited some of them are heading to Colorado to find their new homes!”

For adoption information, please visit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region website.