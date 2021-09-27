Feathers of Fury Fundraiser to help Nature’s Educators

News

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nature's Educators and Colorado Healing Acres are co-hosting a fundraiser to help the organizations continue to care for wildlife.

According to Nature's Educators, money raised through the Feathers of Fury Fundraiser will go towards ambassadors, wildlife in need of medical care, and educational programs throughout Colorado.

Nature's Educators says its mission is "to elevate the care and protection of wildlife by fostering memorable connections that inspire the community to become more environmentally conscious through collaboration, education, and rehabilitation."

Admission to the event is free, and a variety of food, drinks, and entertainment will be available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will go towards Nature's Educators.

Food and drink will be provided by Florence Brewing Co., Talone Winery, and food trucks. There will also be a silent auction, a gift shop, a photo booth, live music, and raptors.

The event is for adults, 21 and older. The Feathers of Fury Fundraiser is Saturday, October 2, from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Colorado Healing Acres in Florence.

For more information, click here. For people unable to attend, Nature's Educators is also accepting online donations.

Nature's Educators was founded in 2008 and is licensed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, and the US Department of Agriculture.