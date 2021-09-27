Bus driver shortage improving in Southern Colorado districts

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The nationwide labor shortage has had an impact on nearly everything from restaurants, to the way your child gets to school. Local school districts have had problems for months now trying to get enough qualified bus drivers, but things may finally be on the road to recovery.

Locally, the nationwide bus driver shortage seems to be improving. Falcon School District 49 says they are finally seeing people apply to drive the busses.

"We've had like over 50 applications and we've put a whole bunch of drivers through training," said District 49 transportation director Jack Pietraalo. "But they all don't make it."

At the start of the summer, District 49 was down so many drivers, Pietraalo had to jump back behind the wheel himself.

Since July though, he has seen a consistent stream of applicants. He's hired 19 people to his transportation team.

"It's been pretty steady. Onesies, twosies, as far as the applications go," he said.

District 49 isn't the only district that's finally seeing improvements. Widefield School District 3 says they are starting to see more applicants too. However, D3 describes it as a "slight increase."

While it's tempting to chalk it up to the end of the federal unemployment benefits boost, Pietraalo doesn't believe that's the case here. He thinks it has more to do with the district's pay.

District 49 sweetened the pot this year, offering new drivers a $1,000 signing bonus, and a pay rate of $16.29 per hour.

He believes that move attracted new drivers and inspired others to come back to work.

"We're actually seeing both, he says. "We've actually had an influx of returning employees as well."

More than anything, Pietraalo thinks people are aware of the fact that districts and kids are in urgent need of help.

"It's the message that everybody needs to know: the kids in this community need our community to stand up and support them."

Pietraalo says he could still hire about 40 more people.

Interested applicants can apply for a bus driving job by clicking here.