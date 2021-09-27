38 dead rabbits found in home, woman charged

CNN - Regional

By Abbie Petersen

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — One woman is charged after dozens of dead animals were discovered in her home.

KETV NewsWatch 7 was there when the Humane Society responded to the scene near 149th and Stoneybrook Boulevard last month.

Friday, a judge set bond for 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough. She faces two felony counts of animal neglect.

A case that started as a tip to the Humane Society, uncovered a horrific scene inside of an Omaha home.

Inside, 38 dead rabbits, two dead parakeets, two dogs, eight live rabbits.

And another five dead rabbits at another property, also connected to Jaime Kimbrough.

“When we first opened the door it actually took our breath away and burnt our nostrils and our lungs. It was extremely filthy; animals are running around and couldn’t escape the waste. And deceased animals are still on the property as well,” said Nebraska Humane Society Field Director Ronald Schlabs.

Field Director Ronald Schlabs was one of the many people on scene on Aug. 19 when they got a search warrant and made the gruesome discoveries.

He said in some places, there were piles of feces at least a foot deep.

All where the animals were living.

“And these living conditions, quite frankly couldn’t have been much worse. So, it is absolutely horrible to see,” Schlabs said.

Court documents reveal that when officers entered the garage, where they found the rabbits, they “immediately noticed a height difference due to the garage floor being entirely covered in rabbit feces.”

According to court documents they were able to find rabbit food bags filled with dead rabbits. That’s when they found all 38.

They found another six bags full of decaying rabbits, but there were too many to count.

“The other thing that was more unusual and a little more upsetting with this was the sheer number of deceased animals that were still kept on the property and not properly taken care of,” Schlabs said.

Documents go on to say Kimbrough denied anything was wrong and said she was set up and animals were places in her home. Then said she chose to kill the rabbits she felt she couldn’t take care of.

“That’s just not any way for any creature to have to live,” Schlabs said.

Again, Kimbrough is charged with two counts of felony animal neglect.

KETV NewsWatch 7 did reach out to her but has not heard back.

The Nebraska Humane Society wants to encourage people to report things like this if you suspect you know something similar is going on.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.