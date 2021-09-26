Responding to PSG, La Liga’s Tebas attacks funding in letter

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

A dispute involving Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish league president Javier Tebas looks set to continue. The escalation of squabbling started with Tebas publicly launching jibes at the French team, particularly for signing Lionel Messi. And an enraged response by PSG in the form of a complaint in writing to Tebas was not going to silence him. In a letter to PSG seen by The Associated Press Tebas doubles down on his criticism of the ownership model with funding linked to the Emir of Qatar. Tebas says that “PSG’s finances have been kept afloat thanks to the multi-million euro contributions of its shareholder over the last three seasons.”