Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival kicks off today

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- After a year of scaled back events growers and grillers alike are ready to bring the heat for this year's Chile and Frijoles Festival in the Steel City.

Events kick off Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Historic Downtown Pueblo/Union Avenue. The cost to get in is $5.

The Chile and Frijoles Festival was created to promote Pueblo’s rich agriculture and encourage the community to buy local fresh products at any of the numerous farm stands and specialty shops available during the festival and year round.

The event features live entertainment, street vendors, cooking competitions, and chilies, chilies, chilies! Held downtown along Union Avenue, the festival draws Pueblo residents as well as people from across the state and around the nation.

WHAT PARKING IS AVAILABLE?



FREE Parking Garages: S. Main St Parking Garage and Grand & City Center Dr

Daily Shuttle Pickup & Dropoff at Midtown Parking Lot

Handicap Parking at Professional Bull Riders Parking Lot, back entrance off Victoria St



WHAT IS YOUR CONCEALED CARRY POLICY?

Conceal Carry accepted with Colorado credentials, no out of state.

Open Carry is forbidden.



ARE DOGS ALLOWED AT THE FESTIVAL?

Dogs are allowed at the event; they must be on a leash.

IS CURBSIDE CHILE PICKUP AVAILABLE?

Curbside pickup will not be available at the 2021 festival. Curbside pickup was born out of a COVID necessity last year and meant to provide a safer buying option to Pueblo Chile lovers. With the current option of fully open outdoor farm stands and festival we want to put the focus back on enjoyment of personally experiencing these fresh local options.

DO YOU SHIP PUEBLO CHILE?

Pueblo Chile SHIPS! Pueblo Chile any way you want it and unique Pueblo Chile Products are available year round from many of our Pueblo Chile Growers Association farm stands. The fee is worth it for a year of spicy green goodness!

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE FESTIVAL?

The Chile & Frijoles festival has many opportunities for Community Partnerships. If your company is interested in participating, consider becoming an Official Chile Fest Community Partner. This entails becoming a Gate Sponsor with benefits that last throughout the year! Contact Ava Deherrera for more information. avad@pueblochamber.net