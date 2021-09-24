Loveland nurse practitioner to pay $20k for advertising misleading COVID-19 cures

News

LOVELAND, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Loveland family nurse practitioner has been ordered to pay a fine after continuing to encourage the effectiveness of alleged cures for COVID-19.

In March of 2020, Siegfried Emme, owner of Loveland Medical Clinic, advertised IV therapies as a treatment for COVID-19.

The Colorado Department of Law sent a cease-and-desist notice to Emme in November 2020. While he agreed to take down the misleading posts, he failed to remove them all.

Emme now faces $40,000 in fines, however, according to the consent judgment filed with the Larimer County District Court Thursday, Emme will pay only $20,000 if he complies with removing the posts.

“My office will hold accountable those who continue to break the law after they are told to stop—and in so doing continue to place the public at risk,” said Weiser. “Falsely advertising alleged ‘cures’ and providing misleading information about treatments for COVID-19 can cause direct harm to patients and delay them from seeking the care they need.”

To report any scams, fraud, price gouging, or other attempts to take advantage of Coloradans during the COVID-19 pandemic, contact Stop Fraud Colorado at 800-222-4444 or click here.