Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – Penrose horse not shot, but did suffer trauma

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the death of a horse. However, the sheriff confirmed to KRDO the horse was not shot.

The Harmon family reached out to KRDO after finding their beloved horse Lily dead on their property Sunday. The family believed the horse had been shot after discovering wounds to her neck.

Friday evening, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office told KRDO a veterinarian had completed a necropsy on the horse and determined the animal was not shot. The Sheriff's office did say the horse suffered some form of trauma.

At this time, the cause of death is still undetermined. However, the veterinarian told the sheriff's office it looked like the horse may have "come down" on a T-post, a steel fence post. It's unclear if the horse died from an accident or if someone intentionally hurt the animal.

Lily was given to her owner, an army veteran, in 2016.