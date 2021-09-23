Utah, Washington St facing critical questions on offense

AP National Sports

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Utes head into their Pac-12 opener against Washington State on Saturday with a ton of question marks on offense. Utah ranks eighth in the league in total offense and scoring offense after three games. New starting quarterback Cameron Rising could be a catalyst for helping the Utes reverse course. Rising replaced Charlie Brewer at quarterback late in the third quarter of Utah’s 33-31 loss to the Aztecs. He led a fourth-quarter comeback and helped the Utes score touchdowns on three straight drives to push the game into triple overtime. Rising is the starter going forward after Brewer left the program.