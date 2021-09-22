Judge: NPR can air recordings of newspaper shooting trial

News

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that National Public Radio can air audio recordings from the trial of the gunman who killed five Capital Gazette newspaper employees in 2018. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Bennett ruled Tuesday in a case challenging Maryland’s ban on broadcasting court proceedings. Bennett permanently barred the state of Maryland from enforcing its “broadcast ban” against NPR. The radio network intends to use audio from the trial of Capital Gazette newsroom shooter Jarrod Ramos in an upcoming episode of its “Embedded” podcast. Bennett ruled it would be unconstitutional for Maryland to ban NPR from broadcasting recordings of the jury trial for Ramos’ criminal case.