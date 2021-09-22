Body of hiker found west of Gold Camp Road

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is working on recovering the body of a hiker who died along a popular trail in southwest Colorado Springs.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a hiker came across the body a few miles up the section 16 trail, west of Gold Camp Road.

Deputies said the hiker's death is not considered suspicious. However, it's unclear how he died.

Due to the time of day, the El Paso County Deputies were still assessing, as of 10 p.m., whether to try and recover the body or wait until Thursday morning.

This is a developing story.