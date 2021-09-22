3 charged in assisted living death of woman with Alzheimer’s

AP Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Three workers are being prosecuted in the death of an 86-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease at an assisted living facility in western Colorado after allegedly leaving her outside in the heat for six hours. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said Tuesday that they each have been charged with negligent death of an at risk person and criminally negligent homicide in the death of Hazel Place at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory in Grand Junction on June 14. The high temperature that day was 102 degrees. Cappella says two of the workers were dismissed and the third is on “investigatory leave.”