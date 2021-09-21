Colorado aid agencies expect between 1,000 and 2,000 Afghan refugees

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Resettlement groups in Colorado are preparing for Afghan refugees to arrive.

Officials say there could be between 1,000 and 2,000 Afghan refugees coming to Colorado after the Taliban took over their country.

Right now, most refugees are staying at military bases across the country. After getting COVID vaccinations and quarantine, they'll be able to disperse.

Aid agencies expect must refugees to start arriving in Colorado by mid-October. According to 9News, roughly 90% of refugees are going to the Denver area, and 10% will head to Colorado Springs.

"This has been a real place of welcome, specifically for Afghans," Meg Sagaria-Barritt with Colorado Refugee Service said to 9News. "In the last five years, this has been the greatest newcomer population through the refugee program here to Colorado. So, one of the things that feels really true for us is that we've welcomed Afghans, we've worked with Afghans, and Afghans themselves are committed to making Colorado a home."

Most of the Afghans will be on humanitarian parole, a two-year authorized status allowing them asylum in the U.S. That window will allow them time to find a path to citizenship.