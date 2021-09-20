Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center temporarily closed for construction

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City is temporarily closing the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center for construction.

On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the summit and visitors center will be closed while crews finish paving work. This restriction also applies to picking up guests from the Cog Railway.

Weather permitting, visitors will be able to travel as far as Devil's Playground.

