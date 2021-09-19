American athlete, 4-time Olympic Champion at USOPM Sunday

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four-time Olympic Discus Gold Medalist, Al Oerter, will be at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum on Sunday, September 19th. It's his 85th birthday today.

People can visit to celebrate with the Olympic icon, artist, and humanitarian from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oerter is inviting guests to create art using sports equipment. Guests of all ages are invited to create art inspired by Al Oerter’s paintings and to view two historic artifacts – one of Oerter’s original paintings and an autographed discus he used in the Olympic competition.

Oerter says, "If we strive to be the best we can be every day, we can do some wonderful things on this earth."

The 71-year-old athlete is an inductee of the IAAF Hall of Fame.