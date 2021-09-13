Justices say 24/7 video surveillance violated man’s rights

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that police officers violated a man’s constitutional rights when they installed a video camera on a utility pole near his home and spied on him for months without getting a search warrant. The Denver Post reports the justices said Monday the 24-hour-a-day, 3-month-long surveillance of the Colorado Springs man’s front yard, house, driveway and part of his backyard violated his Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures. His conviction and 15-year-prison sentence for drug trafficking were overturned.