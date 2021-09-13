Dutch court: Uber drivers covered by taxi labor agreement

AP National Business

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A court in Amsterdam has ruled that Uber drivers fall under the Dutch taxi drivers' collective labor agreement. That means they are entitled to the same employment benefits as taxi drivers. Uber said it would appeal the ruling. The Amsterdam civil court said in a statement Monday that the legal relationship between Uber and its drivers "conforms to all the characteristics of an employment contract." The Dutch workers' organization that brought the case called the decision a major victory for Uber drivers.