Gragson hold off Haley for emotional Xfinity win at Richmond

AP National Sports

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Noah Gragson held onto the lead after a restart with seven laps to go and held off Justin Haley on Saturday to win his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Gragson and teammate Justin Allgaier, who finished fourth, both beat JR Motorsports team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., who made his lone start of the season and was 14th. Haley held on for second, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier and Riley Herbst in the next-to-last race before the 12-driver field qualifies for the 10-race playoff finish.