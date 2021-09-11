Georgia QB JT Daniels out against UAB with oblique injury

News

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback JT Daniels did not start Saturday for No. 2 Georgia against UAB because of an oblique injury. Daniels was replaced by senior Stetson Bennett, who started five games last season for the Bulldogs. Bennett got off to a blistering start, throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the first five minutes to stake Georgia to a 14-0 lead. Daniels’ injury was not believed to be serious. But it did cause him enough discomfort that the Bulldogs decided to take no chances against the Blazers, who are a 25 1/2-point underdog.