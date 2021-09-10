Give & Receive $4,800 Grocery Giveaway!

News

The Promenade Shops at Briargate and KRDO are partnering with Care and Share for a $4800 Grocery Giveaway! Donate non-perishable foods (such as canned fruit, canned meat or tuna, oatmeal, canned vegetables, peanut butter, pre-packaged snacks, soup, cereal and boxed dinners) everyday through 10/1 and scan the QR code for your entry! Bins are located throughout The Promenade Shops at Briargate at 1605-1925 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920. Limit one entry per day.