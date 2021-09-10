News



Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Colorado

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Sep. 3 had reached644,108 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Colorado using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Sep. 2, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.



#50. Yuma County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (3,457 fully vaccinated)

— 39.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (1,237 fully vaccinated)

— 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (209 total deaths)

— 38.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,562 (17,928 total cases)

— 38.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#49. Dolores County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (727 fully vaccinated)

— 37.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (301 fully vaccinated)

— 31.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 0 (0 total cases)

— 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#48. Fremont County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (16,998 fully vaccinated)

— 37.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (7,086 fully vaccinated)

— 18.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (18 total deaths)

— 110.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,974 (481 total cases)

— 35.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#47. Morgan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (10,780 fully vaccinated)

— 34.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (3,018 fully vaccinated)

— 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (39 total deaths)

— 29.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,927 (2,616 total cases)

— 44.8% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#46. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (518 fully vaccinated)

— 34.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (214 fully vaccinated)

— 19.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 0 (0 total cases)

— 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#45. Conejos County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (3,183 fully vaccinated)

— 31.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.5% (1,168 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 0 (0 total cases)

— 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#44. Otero County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (7,140 fully vaccinated)

— 31.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.3% (2,695 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 60 (251 total deaths)

— 51.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,476 (22,899 total cases)

— 49.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#43. Montrose County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (16,721 fully vaccinated)

— 31.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (7,119 fully vaccinated)

— 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (397 total deaths)

— 80.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,979 (21,188 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#42. Delta County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (12,357 fully vaccinated)

— 30.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.2% (5,860 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (2,389 total deaths)

— 133.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,783 (97,214 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#41. Custer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (2,046 fully vaccinated)

— 29.1% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (1,120 fully vaccinated)

— 18.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 0 (0 total cases)

— 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#40. Park County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (7,647 fully vaccinated)

— 28.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (2,444 fully vaccinated)

— 26.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (206 total deaths)

— 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,299 (18,091 total cases)

— 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#39. Mesa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (63,103 fully vaccinated)

— 28.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.4% (22,598 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (16 total deaths)

— 194.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,886 (433 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#38. Phillips County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (1,770 fully vaccinated)

— 27.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (634 fully vaccinated)

— 22.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 0 (0 total cases)

— 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#37. Sedgwick County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (944 fully vaccinated)

— 26.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.2% (483 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 0 (0 total cases)

— 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#36. Clear Creek County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (4,077 fully vaccinated)

— 26.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (1,218 fully vaccinated)

— 28.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (56 total deaths)

— 25.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,119 (6,678 total cases)

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#35. Huerfano County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (3,119 fully vaccinated)

— 20.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (1,535 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 0 (0 total cases)

— 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#34. Pueblo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (76,297 fully vaccinated)

— 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.4% (25,047 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (3 total deaths)

— 71.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,681 (108 total cases)

— 28.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#33. Alamosa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (7,419 fully vaccinated)

— 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.0% (1,960 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 71 (8 total deaths)

— 42.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,677 (1,201 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#32. Teller County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (11,794 fully vaccinated)

— 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.6% (4,395 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (407 total deaths)

— 66.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,827 (27,144 total cases)

— 28.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#31. Weld County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (157,345 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.1% (34,337 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 489 (14 total deaths)

— 294.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,775 (366 total cases)

— 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#30. Archuleta County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (6,824 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (2,721 fully vaccinated)

— 13.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (217 total deaths)

— 79.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,407 (14,020 total cases)

— 34.2% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#29. El Paso County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (359,600 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.6% (76,703 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (69 total deaths)

— 82.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,657 (2,648 total cases)

— 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#28. Hinsdale County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (412 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (172 fully vaccinated)

— 18.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 0 (0 total cases)

— 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#27. Lake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (4,092 fully vaccinated)

— 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (807 fully vaccinated)

— 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (2,918 total deaths)

— 152.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,817 (110,157 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#26. Gilpin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (3,158 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (843 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 0 (0 total cases)

— 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#25. Las Animas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (7,364 fully vaccinated)

— 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.8% (2,940 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (155 total deaths)

— 87.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,123 (9,399 total cases)

— 31.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#24. Montezuma County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (13,334 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.7% (4,482 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (1,856 total deaths)

— 54.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,853 (114,334 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#23. Rio Grande County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (5,755 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.4% (2,054 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 49 (143 total deaths)

— 60.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,932 (14,330 total cases)

— 54.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#22. Garfield County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (30,762 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.8% (6,449 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (346 total deaths)

— 129.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,420 (13,913 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#21. Costilla County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (2,020 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.8% (762 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 0 (0 total cases)

— 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#20. Grand County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (8,393 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (1,985 fully vaccinated)

— 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (139 total deaths)

— 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,998 (10,171 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#19. Adams County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (279,505 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.7% (45,392 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (62 total deaths)

— 74.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,097 (2,614 total cases)

— 15.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#18. Chaffee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (11,156 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.5% (4,161 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (82 total deaths)

— 40.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,667 (3,618 total cases)

— 28.6% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#17. Ouray County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (2,729 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (911 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 0 (0 total cases)

— 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#16. Arapahoe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (361,579 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.6% (70,467 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (37 total deaths)

— 179.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,671 (1,350 total cases)

— 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#15. Larimer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (204,715 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.5% (48,837 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (3 total deaths)

— 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,447 (199 total cases)

— 21.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#14. Gunnison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (10,284 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.7% (2,090 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (100 total deaths)

— 191.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,525 (3,456 total cases)

— 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#13. Douglas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (212,989 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.5% (39,030 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (47 total deaths)

— 115.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,945 (1,575 total cases)

— 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#12. La Plata County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (34,334 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.2% (8,942 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (39 total deaths)

— 166.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,712 (1,618 total cases)

— 27.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#11. Pitkin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (11,079 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (1,942 fully vaccinated)

— 34.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (17 total deaths)

— 15.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,771 (684 total cases)

— 46.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#10. Denver County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (455,171 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.5% (67,324 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (84 total deaths)

— 100.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,174 (3,111 total cases)

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#9. Routt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (16,561 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.6% (3,609 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (37 total deaths)

— 143.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,857 (1,329 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#8. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (381,495 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.2% (87,117 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,325 (42 total cases)

— 41.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#7. Boulder County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (217,059 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.5% (42,809 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (10 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,999 (723 total cases)

— 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#6. Mineral County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (516 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.5% (218 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 0 (0 total cases)

— 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#5. Eagle County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (37,278 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.5% (5,847 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (7 total deaths)

— 125.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,257 (356 total cases)

— 32.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#4. Broomfield County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (48,135 fully vaccinated)

— 19.8% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 93.2% (9,391 fully vaccinated)

— 13.5% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (253 total deaths)

— 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,592 (26,361 total cases)

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#3. San Miguel County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (5,800 fully vaccinated)

— 24.4% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (977 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (516 total deaths)

— 12.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,797 (50,945 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#2. Summit County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (22,470 fully vaccinated)

— 27.2% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.3% (3,605 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (31 total deaths)

— 141.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,931 (1,546 total cases)

— 39.1% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado



#1. San Juan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.4% (607 fully vaccinated)

— 46.3% higher vaccination rate than Colorado

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (148 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Colorado

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 0 (0 total cases)

— 100.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado